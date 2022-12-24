Vantage Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 985,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,104 shares during the period. Schlumberger makes up approximately 5.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $35,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,346.0% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $52.99 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $28.96 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average is $42.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,190.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. HSBC upped their target price on Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark upped their target price on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.