Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,879 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,939,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 17.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 8,942 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.32. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $234.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

