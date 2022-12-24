Vantage Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 2.6% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $16,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $79,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

NYSE NKE opened at $116.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

