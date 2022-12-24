Vantage Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 287,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,232,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 123,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 21,150 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPD opened at $23.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.26. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company had revenue of $15.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

