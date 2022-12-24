Venus USDC (vUSDC) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Venus USDC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $103.85 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02176786 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $3,150,004.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

