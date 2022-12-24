Verasity (VRA) Market Cap Reaches $26.25 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Verasity has a market capitalization of $26.25 million and $1.15 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005921 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001015 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00011304 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

