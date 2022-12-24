Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.92

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.92 and last traded at $25.07, with a volume of 2213 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Viad from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Viad ( NYSE:VVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $382.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.80 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Viad by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Viad by 3.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Viad by 16.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viad by 3.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through two segments, Pursuit and GES. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

