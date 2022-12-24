Victoria Balchin Buys 45,371 Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) insider Victoria Balchin purchased 45,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.62 ($12,125.39).

Thruvision Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:THRU opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.27) on Friday. Thruvision Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.40 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.43). The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.21.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

