Victoria Balchin Buys 45,371 Shares of Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU) Stock

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Rating) insider Victoria Balchin purchased 45,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,981.62 ($12,125.39).
Thruvision Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:THRU opened at GBX 22.10 ($0.27) on Friday. Thruvision Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 21.40 ($0.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 35 ($0.43). The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.40 million and a P/E ratio of -7.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.21.
Thruvision Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.