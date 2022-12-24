Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VOYA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Voya Financial from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total value of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,733.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045 in the last quarter. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,275,000 after buying an additional 345,161 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Voya Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,062,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Voya Financial by 234.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 68.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 203,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 82,958 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $61.86 on Friday. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $56.20 and a 12 month high of $74.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

