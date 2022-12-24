Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.54 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 24th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00017367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $79.52 million and approximately $7.54 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 2.99060186 USD and is up 2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $9,203,292.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

