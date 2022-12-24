Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 215,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,498 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,555,000 after buying an additional 456,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after buying an additional 601,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after buying an additional 323,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,345,315 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $202,587,000 after buying an additional 115,972 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBA opened at $38.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

