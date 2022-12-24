Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $13.04 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 3.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 507.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $213.87 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $221.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.52 and a 200-day moving average of $193.68.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

