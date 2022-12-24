Wallington Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.1% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $167.26 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.03. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

