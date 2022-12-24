Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,090 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,999 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 4.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $18,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $91.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.68. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $252,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $321,891.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

