Wallington Asset Management LLC Takes $222,000 Position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Wallington Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,166 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 999,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 930,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 926,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,589,000 after buying an additional 16,788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 443,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,015,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,578 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,784,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CQP. Citigroup began coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.78.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

CQP stock opened at $58.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -139.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -738.08%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.