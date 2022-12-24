Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by WILLIAM ALLAN Corp

WILLIAM ALLAN Corp boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 3.8% of WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WILLIAM ALLAN Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,823 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. The company has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $616,612.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

