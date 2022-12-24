Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First American Trust FSB

First American Trust FSB trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,711 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Walmart were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.2 %

WMT stock opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares in the company, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,691,798,939.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock worth $1,262,663,921 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.