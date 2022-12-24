Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $160.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.58.

Walmart stock opened at $143.77 on Tuesday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $387.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,481,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,663,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,860,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in Walmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 9,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

