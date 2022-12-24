Wanchain Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.04 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.78 million and $2.04 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00069314 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00053390 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000991 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00022305 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,484,942 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.