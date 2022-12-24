Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) is Core Alternative Capital’s 9th Largest Position

Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for about 2.4% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $159.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.32. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $65.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 48.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.78.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.