Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Acquired by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,365 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises about 1.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Watsco worth $8,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the third quarter worth about $386,000. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.6% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 158,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,808,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watsco in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Watsco by 8.0% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Up 1.3 %

Watsco stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $252.17. The company had a trading volume of 220,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,843. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.31 and a 200 day moving average of $264.18.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.00.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.