WazirX (WRX) Price Tops $0.14

WazirX (WRX) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $55.27 million and approximately $404,757.73 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WazirX Coin Profile

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com.

WazirX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

