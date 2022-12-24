WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,228,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,512,000 after buying an additional 293,273 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after buying an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after buying an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,469,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,980,000 after buying an additional 143,952 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVE stock opened at $144.67 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.80.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

