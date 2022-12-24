WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IUSB stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.83.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

