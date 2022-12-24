WBH Advisory Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $267.36 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $404.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $278.91 and its 200-day moving average is $289.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

