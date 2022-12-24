WBH Advisory Inc. Has $20.79 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,550 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $20,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 157,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 56,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 136,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after acquiring an additional 100,335 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

