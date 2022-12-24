WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 3,467 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.2% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after buying an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after buying an additional 158,869 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $13,907,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after buying an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $82.33 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.91 and its 200 day moving average is $81.56.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

