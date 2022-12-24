WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,798 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $211,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Bill.com by 178.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 91.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Bill.com by 25.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:BILL traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.87 and a 52 week high of $262.17.
In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total transaction of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.65, for a total value of $887,081.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,881.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $1,116,261.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,652.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,974 shares of company stock worth $9,537,218 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.
BILL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $269.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.10.
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
