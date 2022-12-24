WCM Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,394,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860,943 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for 1.9% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $518,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 162.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 187.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $281.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

LPL Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total transaction of $5,141,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other LPL Financial news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.09, for a total value of $5,141,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,559.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,061,739 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $4.64 on Friday, reaching $215.75. The company had a trading volume of 468,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,512. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.65 and a 1 year high of $271.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 12.84%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Stories

