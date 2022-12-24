WCM Investment Management LLC Has $16.41 Million Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,504 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ShockWave Medical worth $16,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 42.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.22.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,260,361.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.07, for a total value of $1,000,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,260,361.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.14, for a total value of $801,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,483.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,300 shares of company stock worth $12,777,424 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWAV traded down $5.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.15. The stock had a trading volume of 240,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,687. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.19 and a beta of 0.95. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 6.02.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

