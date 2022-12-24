WCM Investment Management LLC Has $19.73 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,220 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $19,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 511.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 44,479 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. LRT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.17. 823,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,475. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.88. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,652 shares of company stock worth $2,078,910. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WH. Barclays upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.13.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

