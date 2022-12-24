WCM Investment Management LLC Has $21.31 Million Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.89% of American Woodmark worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Woodmark by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Woodmark stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.99. 79,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. American Woodmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $847.45 million, a P/E ratio of 60.70 and a beta of 1.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.00 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

About American Woodmark

(Get Rating)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.