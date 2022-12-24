WCM Investment Management LLC Has $35.92 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,523 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Fabrinet worth $35,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fabrinet by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fabrinet by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Fabrinet by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Fabrinet by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $1,730,816.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fabrinet news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,074,077.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,485,865.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

FN traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.69. The stock had a trading volume of 95,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,346. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. Fabrinet has a one year low of $74.57 and a one year high of $136.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $103.68.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $655.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

