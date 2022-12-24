WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 166,455 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,108,972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 166,455 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for about 4.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 3.22% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,233,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $311.54. The stock had a trading volume of 933,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,279. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $410.70. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.71 and its 200-day moving average is $315.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $464.00 to $413.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.92.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.