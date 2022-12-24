WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 2,319,549 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,319,549 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $30,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 663,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 29,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 24,543 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.89. 12,536,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,601,502. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $80.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

