Wedbush Boosts NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $125.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Argus downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.11.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE opened at $116.25 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $170.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.63. The firm has a market cap of $182.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKE. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 7.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 33.3% in the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 592,823 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,770,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

