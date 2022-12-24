Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $242.67. The stock had a trading volume of 604,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

