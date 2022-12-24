Wendell David Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,367. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.91. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $582.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,200 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.92, for a total value of $351,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,329,427.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,561 shares of company stock valued at $9,386,554 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

