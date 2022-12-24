Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $13.08 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 183,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,437 shares during the period. Church & Dwight makes up about 1.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wendell David Associates Inc. owned 0.08% of Church & Dwight worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 45.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,958,000 after buying an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 538,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,200. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.31.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. Barclays cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

See Also

