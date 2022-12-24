Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $42.66 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wendell David Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises 5.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $42,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 505.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.09.
Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 69.16%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing
In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP James T. Sperduto sold 207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.34, for a total value of $50,164.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Automatic Data Processing Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Automatic Data Processing (ADP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.