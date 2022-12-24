Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 25 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $446,000. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 86,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,714,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TMO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $540.68. 621,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,468,503. The company has a market cap of $212.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $530.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total value of $112,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $16,073,443 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

