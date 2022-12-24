Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,977,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,463. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.44.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

