Wendell David Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 912 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $254.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 619,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.70.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.