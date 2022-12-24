WFA of San Diego LLC Acquires 360 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 3.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.0% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Applied Materials to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $97.22 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.32.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

