WFA of San Diego LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

WFA of San Diego LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 14,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTM opened at $47.35 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $59.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average is $48.14.

