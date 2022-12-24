WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases 8,511 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 460.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the quarter. Sempra comprises about 1.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $157.75 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRE. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.50.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

