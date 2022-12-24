WFA of San Diego LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

WFA of San Diego LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 429.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,414 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 152.8% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $462.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $495.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.