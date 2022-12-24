WFA of San Diego LLC Sells 234 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of O. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Realty Income by 63.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 21.3% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Increases Dividend

NYSE:O opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.76. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a dec 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.2485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous dec 22 dividend of $0.25. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 278.50%.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

