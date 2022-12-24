White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MGK opened at $172.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.33 and its 200 day moving average is $188.13. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.89 and a 12-month high of $265.00.

