White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Has $14.08 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% during the second quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 390.9% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

VGT stock opened at $319.19 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.18 and a 200-day moving average of $339.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.